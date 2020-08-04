Elizabeth Grace "Betty" Seymour
Shiloh - Elizabeth Grace "Betty" Seymour, age 96, longtime Shiloh resident, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at The Willows at Willard.
Betty was born September 4, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Edwin and Grace (Durnell) Peterson. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton and furthered her education at The Ohio State University where she earned her bachelor's degree in education in 1946. Betty was an elementary school teacher for her career, working in the Plymouth Shiloh School District for 25 years, and was proud to be named Outstanding Leader in Elementary Education in 1976.
Betty was very active and instrumental in making a positive impact in anything she was associated with. The highlights of her involvement and accomplishments are not limited to: OSU A.B. Graham Club, being a 4-H advisor for over 25 years, a member of both the Richland County and National Retired Teachers Associations, Shiloh Community Grange #2608 where she had been the Grange secretary for over 50 years, was a very active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer of the church from 1965-2017, treasurer of Vacation Bible School, and served as treasurer of the Ecumenical Council of Shiloh and Plymouth, was a former member of the Shelby AARP Chapter #2791 where she served as chaplain, helped with the Ohio Reads program, and was proud to be the co-Grand Marshall of the Richland County Fair in 2000 with her husband, G. Demming.
Survivors include her children: Carolyn (Gordon) Hansen of Minier, IL and Dr. Richard (Vicki) Seymour of Muncie, IN; and 2 grandsons: Eric Hansen and Ryan Seymour. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband: G. Deming Seymour on June 3, 2003; 3 brothers: Phillip, Leonard, and John Peterson; and a sister: Florence Shepherd.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11 am until the time of the service at 1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Pastor John Grimm will officiate the services and burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plymouth/Shiloh Food Pantry and left in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
