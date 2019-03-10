Services
Galion - Elizabeth Hayes Miller Kanupp, age 73, of Crestline Bloominggrove Road, Galion, Ohio, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Elizabeth was born June 2, 1945 in Watauga county to James Alfonso and Anna Hayes. She resided in Boone for years before moving to Claremont, NC. She has resided in Galion, OH for the last seven years. Elizabeth was a homemaker.She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and having long conversations with her special friends.She is survived by her son Alan Miller and wife, Deanna of Galion, Ohio, her brothers, Bill Hayes, and wife, Carrie, of Monroe, James Hayes and wife, Beulah, of Boone, eight grandchildren - Savannah Parker, Kayla Wallace, Aleah Rose, Abby Miller, Bryce Miller, Grace Miller, Nuhami Miller, Bodpegn Miller, 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Her Husbands, Brice Miller & David Kanupp, Her daughters, Gloria Ann Nocar, Amy Theresa miller, two sisters, Mary Fletcher, Anna Summit, and one brother, Harold Hayes. Funeral services for Elizabeth Hayes Miller Kanupp will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 o'clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o'clock. Officiating will be Pastor Ron Biddle. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o'clock, a the funeral home, prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the Kanupp family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
