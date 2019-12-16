|
Elizabeth Hurlow-Hannah
Elizabeth Hurlow-Hannah (77) passed away on October 24, 2019 at the Lane Purcell Hospice House in Sumterville, Florida. Elizabeth was born in Crestline, Ohio on November 12, 1941 to the late Mark and Violet Hurlow. For the past four years she fought breast cancer that had metastasized to the bone. A graduate of Galion High School and Ohio University, she enjoyed a long career in speech therapy, marketing and sales. In recent years, she became an advocate for end of life issues and created a blog to help others: https://yourexitstrategy.org/ She lived a very full life that included significant travel and time overseas. For ten years she crisscrossed the country in a motor home with her husband, spending time with family and friends, and doing volunteer work through faith-based organizations. She was also a prolific writer and had several articles published on her experience with breast cancer. A naturally empathetic and curious person, she made friends and had an impact wherever she went. A long time resident of Bethesda, Maryland, she had recently moved to Leesburg, Florida to enjoy more sunshine and pool time. She is survived by her husband Robert Frank, her children, Lisa Hannah (Matt Hider) and Josh Hannah, two sisters, Nadine Most and Mary Kay Brown and two grandchildren, Maddie and Ben. A remembrance service was held in November at National Presbyterian Church in Washington, DC. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 10:00 am in Leesburg, FL. Donations in her memory to support metastatic breast cancer research can be made: https://www.metavivor.org/
