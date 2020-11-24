Elizabeth Jean Hampton



Weeki Wachee - Elizabeth Jean Hampton passed away peacefully at her home in Weeki Wachee, Florida on November 24, 2020, at the age of 90. Born in San Diego, CA, Betty or Liz as she was lovingly called grew up as a child of the Navy, posing for pictures in front of Old Iron Sides and living through the great depression and the second world war.



She eventually moved to the midwest where her Aunt Thelma and Uncle Hugh looked after her. When she was 17, she met Vernard Hampton and three months later they eloped, running across state lines and lying about her age. After they were married, Vern and Betty took their wedding picture in a photobooth and watched Gone With the Wind on the big screen.



She was a loving mother to 5 children, Tom (Jane), Pamela, Paul (Tonya), Jon (Cindy) and Carolyn who died shortly after birth. When her children reached school age, she took a job as the head cook at Jesse Beer School. Her meals are the stuff of legends and her grandchildren and great grandchildren begged for her peanut butter squares well into adulthood.



She remained married to Vernard until his passing in 2015. They were married for 67 years.



Betty's mind was sharp until the day that she passed, using quick wit to keep everyone laughing. She loved Jumbles, Wheel of Fortune, whiskey, hummingbirds and apricot preserves. She is survived and remembered fondly by her 3 living children, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and one cat she named "Killer", along with scores of people who have had the chance to know her love, kindness and sense of humor.



She was truly a unique person who you couldn't help but love. There has never and will never be another person like our sweet Betty.



A memorial will be held in the summer of 2021 in Mansfield, Ohio.









