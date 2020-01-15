|
Elizabeth (Dinger) Schwaner
Mansfield - Elizabeth (Dinger) Schwaner, 80, passed this life on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Mansfield. Elizabeth, the youngest daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Metzger) Dinger, was a survivor of the Knicanin Concentration Camp in the former Yugoslavia. She was born on July 11, 1939, and came to the United States at age 18. She immediately joined St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Mansfield and remained a lifelong member. She worked for Marco Photo Service and also Therm-O-Disc, from which she retired after 25 years of service.
She loved the outdoors, with a special passion for the Great Lakes. Elizabeth was a weekend sailor and enjoyed visiting most of the lower 48 states and Western Europe. Elizabeth married the love of her life, Hermann Schwaner, and raised two sons, Michael F. (Diane) and Mark H. (Corrine).
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Mike"; brother, Karl; and sister, Katy. Surviving Elizabeth is her husband of 59 years, Hermann Schwaner; son, Mark (Corrine) Schwaner; daughter-in-law, Diane Schwaner; and her grandchildren, Helena Fox, Michael J. Schwaner, Josie Schwaner, Elaine Schwaner, Jacob Schwaner, Matthew Michael (Kaylin), Collin Michael and Evan Michael (Tiffany). Elizabeth is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Skylar and Hayley Fox, Anthony Perez, Riley and Raegan Michael as well as other numerous relatives both in the United States and Europe.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Christopher R. Thomas officiating. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery will immediately follow the service.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020