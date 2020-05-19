Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Ella Jane "Jani" Rhein

Ella Jane "Jani" Rhein


1947 - 2020
Ella Jane "Jani" Rhein Obituary
Ella Jane "Jani" Rhein

Mansfield - Ella Jane "Jani" Rhein, 72, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 8, 1947, to the late Arthur and Neva (Predmore) Bayless.

Jani had a beautiful heart and enjoyed being with her family. She was a college graduate with an Associate Degree in Business, working for many years with Bell and Howell. She retired from Hi -Stat. In her spare time, Jani liked to read and watch movies. She also liked to do puzzles and play card games.

Jani is survived by her beloved husband, Wallace Rhein Sr.; sons, Wallace (Peggy) Rhein Jr. and Troy (Kathy) Rhein Sr.; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Polly Rhein; many sister-in-laws; numerous, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, great-great-great-nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Joseph Rhein; grandson, Joseph Jesse Rhein; brother, Raymond Bayless; sisters, Frances (Norris) Bowlés and Ella Mae (Jim) Ivers; father-in-law, Wallace Rhein; brother-in-law, Charlie Rhein; and nephew, Jimmy Meeker Sr.

Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Avita Hospice Team, especially Tara who took such great care of Jani. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2020
