Ella Patrick
Shelby - Ella Lorene Patrick, age 89, loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend went to her eternal home, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
She was born in Louisa, Kentucky on September 14, 1930 to Raymond and Ethel (Ramey) Clagg and had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. Mrs. Patrick was a homemaker, and a lifelong member of the Church of God, London W. Road in Shelby, OH. She enjoyed cooking for her family, crafting, gardening, flowers and especially spending time with her family and church family. Ella also loved to minister at local nursing homes to encourage and pray for the residents.
Survivors include five sons; Fred (Marianne) Patrick of Mansfield, Ben (Vonda) Patrick of Milan, Ralph (Janet) Patrick of Shiloh, Lawrence (Nadine) Patrick of Mansfield and Andy (Judy) Patrick of Mansfield; daughter-in-law Karen Patrick of Mansfield; 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; five brothers, Sam (Nina) Clagg, Don (Twila) Clagg od Wilder, Idaho and John Daniel (Wanda) Clagg of Mansfield, Tim (Paulette) Clagg of Farmer City, Illinois, and Ron (Dione) Clagg of Caldwell, Idaho; one sister, Bonnie Hedrick of Wilder, Idaho; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Patrick, two daughters Elizabeth "Candy" Garn and Grace Patrick; son Roy Patrick; five brothers, Willard, Clifford, Paul, Jerry and Charles "Mack" Clagg; and five sisters, Mary Clagg, Alice Clagg, Sharon Clagg, Violet Wagoner and Mabel Hamilton.
Friends may call Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Friday at 10:30 AM. Pastor Rick Lewis will officiate with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019