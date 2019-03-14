|
|
Ellen Hendricks Eckert
Mansfield - Ellen Hendricks Eckert, 77, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. Born January 18, 1942 in Bowling Green, Ohio, she was the daughter of Frederick and Margaret (nee Wells) Hendricks.
She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and Findlay College. Following college, she taught history and English classes at the middle and high school levels for the Berea and Upper Arlington City School Districts. For the past 41 years, she was a faithful and dedicated member of the First Congregational Church in Mansfield, where she also served in several positions, including Church Cabinet Liaison and Christian Education Director. Ellen was also active with NOMADs.
Ellen is survived by a son, Martti (Jenna) Eckert of Sacramento, California; two brothers, Fred (Jackie) Hendricks of Mansfield, and Dave (Albert) Hendricks of Berkeley, California; one sister, Barbara Davis of Aurora, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Barbara Cokinos of Lexington; and nieces and nephews, Jim (Veronica) Graham, Jack Graham, Ryan Hendricks, Ashley (Brian) Rhodes, and Touby Cokinos. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip Eckert; and her brother-in-law, Richard Davis.
Memorial funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the First Congregational Church conducted by Rev. Bruce Haapalainen. The family received friends following the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church Education Fund or . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Eckert family.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019