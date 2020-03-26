|
Ellen J. Dubbert
Bellevue - Ellen J. Dubbert, age 89, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at The Bellevue Hospital. Ellen was born July 16, 1930 in Shenandoah, OH the daughter of the late Morris and Margaret (Wentz) Zehner.
"All I wanted to do was marry a nice man and have a family, and I did that." Ellen lived a full life as a wife, mother, and elementary vocal music teacher. She spent most of her life raising and educating children and enjoying music. She especially enjoyed attending and supporting music events performed by local school children. She also enjoyed square dancing, gardening, and tending to her family's farm in Mansfield, Ohio. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Ohio. There she was involved in the music ministry and the altar guild. She was also a long-time volunteer with Fish-n-Loaves food pantry in Bellevue.
Ellen is survived by her sons: Robert (Rebecca) Dubbert of Chicago, IL, Daniel (Kay) Dubbert of Punta Gorda, FL, and Michael Dubbert of Cincinnati; daughter, Lisa (Scott) Gittinger of Bellevue; grandchildren: Sue Ellen (Eric), Stacy (Eric), Sabrina, Thomas (Kendice), Andrew (Gaby), Joseph, Benjamin, Holly (Trent), and Cody; great-grandchildren: Hugo, Lark, Kyler, Sophia, Jase, and two more on the way; and brother, Jim Zehner of Savanah, GA.
In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dubbert, whom she married August 9, 1953 in Richland County.
As an expression of love and concern for the community of Bellevue, Ellen's services will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made in Ellen's honor to St. John's Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St, Bellevue, OH 44811, or to Bellevue Music Boosters, 200 Oakland Ave, Bellevue, OH 44811.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020