Ellen L. Cochran
Mansfield - Ellen L. Cochran, age 69, passed away Saturday evening, August 31, 2019, at her home. She was born October 30, 1949, in Lucasville, Ohio, to the late Harry and Cuba (Burton) Rickey.
Ellen retired from General Motors as a press operator and loved her job. She was a very generous woman who loved hosting family events, especially cookouts at her house. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. Her loving and giving nature meant she was always there for anyone in need. Ellen had a soft spot for her dogs and relished attention on them. She enjoyed salmon fishing in Canada. She enjoyed crossword and regular puzzles.
She is survived by two sons, Clint (Michelle) Rickey of Ashland and Ty (Colleen) Rickey of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Issic Rickey and Alex Rickey, both of Mansfield and Xavier Rickey of Ashland; one great-grandchild, Leah Jayne Rickey of Mansfield; a brother, David (Janet) Rickey of Mulvain, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 20 years, Bobby E. Cochran; three brothers, Bobby, Ralph and Donald Rickey; and a sister, Rita Rickey.
There will be no services or visitation observed. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019