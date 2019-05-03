|
|
Ellen Louise Hoverstock
- - Ellen Louise Hoverstock entered into the fullness of Jesus' Kingdom April 27, 2019.
Ellen was born in Ashland County on November 22nd, 1950, the daughter of Walter and Betty Steigerwalt. Ellen graduated from Ashland High School in 1969. She married her high school sweetheart, Doyle Hoverstock, on October 17th, 1970. Together Ellen and Doyle co-managed Pleasant Ridge Farms.
Living family include her mother Betty Steigerwalt; her children Jan (Steve) Rogers and Philip (Andrea) Hoverstock; grandchildren, Callie, Kirsten, and Camryn Hoverstock; sister Diana (Mark) Crist and nephews Tim and Shannon Crist.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Faith United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 9th at 11am with luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Faith United Methodist Church.
Faith UMC
1574 Ohio 96, Ashland, Ohio
across from Crestview School
Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on May 3, 2019