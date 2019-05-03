Services
Fickes Funeral Home
84 N High St
Jeromesville, OH 44840
(419) 368-6011
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Hoverstock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Louise Hoverstock


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Louise Hoverstock Obituary
Ellen Louise Hoverstock

- - Ellen Louise Hoverstock entered into the fullness of Jesus' Kingdom April 27, 2019.

Ellen was born in Ashland County on November 22nd, 1950, the daughter of Walter and Betty Steigerwalt. Ellen graduated from Ashland High School in 1969. She married her high school sweetheart, Doyle Hoverstock, on October 17th, 1970. Together Ellen and Doyle co-managed Pleasant Ridge Farms.

Living family include her mother Betty Steigerwalt; her children Jan (Steve) Rogers and Philip (Andrea) Hoverstock; grandchildren, Callie, Kirsten, and Camryn Hoverstock; sister Diana (Mark) Crist and nephews Tim and Shannon Crist.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Faith United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 9th at 11am with luncheon following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Faith United Methodist Church.

Faith UMC

1574 Ohio 96, Ashland, Ohio

across from Crestview School

Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now