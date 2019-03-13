Ellen M. Gage



Butler - Ellen M. Gage, age 91, of Butler, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio the daughter of Clair and Esta (Westall) Cooperrider. Ellen was a 1946 graduate of Madison High School and a faithful member of the Perry Church of Christ.



Ellen retired as a seamstress from Decorating Designs in Mount Vernon and Drapery and Design in Mansfield. She enjoyed crocheting and took great pride in her vegetable and flower gardens at home.



She is survived by her children; Glenn Gage of Butler and Evacska Gagesz of Eatonville, Washington; brother and sisters, Audrey Atherton of Mount Vernon, Stanley (Carol Matthes) Cooperrider of Ontario and Sharon Smith of Bellville.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Spencer T. Gage in 1982 and a brother, Richard Cooperrider.



Friends may call on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Zion Cemetery Four Corners. Brother Leroy Bumpus will be officiating.



Memorial contributions in Ellen's name may be made to the Perry Church of Christ, 2448 Darlington East Road, Bellville, Ohio 44813.



