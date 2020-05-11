Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Resources
More Obituaries for Elnora Stallings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elnora "Ann" Stallings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elnora "Ann" Stallings Obituary
Elnora "Ann" Stallings

GALION - Elnora "Ann" Stallings, 68, of Galion passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Signature Health care in Galion.

Born September 19, 1951 in Crestline, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Nellie (Ledford Hearn.

She was a graduate of Crestline High School and previously worked for the Whirlpool Corporation. Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Glenn (Renee) Summers of Toledo and Janice (David) Coleman of Fostoria; grandchildren, Laken (Stanley) Hunt, Khiley Lund and Ketryna (Greg) Soals, Randy (Kaylie) Johnson; numerous great grandchildren; longtime companion, Donald Sovine and his son Jeremiah Sovine and two brothers, John (Mary) Hearn and James (Celia) Ledford.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Roger Summers and a brother Roger Hearn.

At Ann's request no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Ann Stallings, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elnora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
Download Now