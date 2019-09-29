|
|
Eloise Milner
Mansfield - Eloise "Weezy" MILNER, 64, passed this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in OSU Medical Center, Columbus after an extended illness.
Mrs. Milner was born on Saturday, May 21, 1955 to the late Robert and Estella (Chapman) Coffee in Sallis, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 48 years. Prior to coming to Mansfield Eloise attended the Long Creek High School in Sallis. Weezy as she was affectionately called by family and friends was a homemaker, and a member of the New Community Temple COGIC. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching her grandchildren playing sports, traveling, cooking, gardening, talking on the telephone, watching TV westerns with Gunsmoke being her must see show.
Eloise is survived by her husband of 48 years, Delmar Milner, Sr.; daughter: 2 sons: Robert (Fannie) Milner, Sr., Ontario, Delmar Milner, Jr., Mansfield; daughter: Johnnie Mae Butts, Mansfield; 3 grandchildren: Delmar "Chief" Milner, III, Robert Milner, II and Rylee Milner; 5 siblings: Claudia Chapman, and Jimmie (Carolyn) Coffee, Mansfield, Bobby (Margaret) Coffee, and Minister Amos (Marie) Coffee, Sallis, and Minister Billie Joe (Francis) Coffee, Kosciusko, Mississippi; 6 sisters-in-law: Lilly Coffee, and Linda Windham, Mansfield, Vernice Smith, Grace Tolliver, Pricilla Underwood, and Aletha Ward, Pensacola, Florida; 2 brothers-in-law: Raymond and Daymone Osborne, Mansfield and a host of nieces , nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents Weezy was preceded in death by her granddaughter Robin Milner and 3 siblings Rosie Green, Doralean Hoover, and Grady Coffee.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 11:00 AM in the New Community Temple COGIC with her pastor, Elder Henry Bradley, Sr. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at their home from 4-8 PM daily till the day of service.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019