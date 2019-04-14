|
|
Elroy Allen
Mansfield - Elroy Eugene "Peter" ALLEN, 74, departed this life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Ohio Health Med Central Hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. Allen was born on Friday, May 12, 1944 to the late Dennis Calvin "D.C." and Bennie (Jones) Allen in Detroit, Michigan coming to Mansfield as a child. Peter as he was affectionately known, was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1962. While attending high school Peter played football being named to The Sporting News National High School All-American 1961 Football Team. His picture hangs on the Mansfield Senior High School Athletic Wall of Fame. He also participated in basketball, and track and field. Achieving the status of All-American, Peter was afforded the chance to try out for the Cincinnati Bengals team in 1968. Peter was an employee of the United Parcel Service (UPS) retiring in 1996 after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Mansfield Black Tennis Group, garnering many trophies. Peter was a faithful member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for over 30 years where he served as a member of the Trustee Board, Audio and Van Ministries. A gentle giant Peter had a big heart and expressed kindness to those he met.
Peter is survived by his wife Yolanda; 3 children: Craig (Angela) Allen, Mansfield, Millicent (Alwin) Bolden, Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Valerie (George) Odabi, Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 grandchildren: Jamila Mapp, Atlanta, Georgia, Justice and Joree Odabi , Las Vegas; 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Lillian (Frederick) Douglas of Marietta, Georgia, and Muriel (Robert) Brooks of Fayetteville, North Carolina;
2 aunts: Consuelo "Tiny" Jackson, and Beulah Jones; a special cousin: Winston "Tony" Greene; lifelong friend: Robert McCruter, Jr., Mansfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents Peter was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Norma Jean, Donald Jeffery, Dennis, and Larry Allen.
Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:00AM in the Oasis of Love Church by his cousin Pastor Carl J. Curry of the New Mt. Olive Church, Detroit. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at their home daily from 4-7 p.m. till the day of service.
Friends are invited to leave words of comfort and encouragement at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019