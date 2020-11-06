Elsa Frances Cullen
Lexington - Elsa Frances Cullen of Lexington passed on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 85 at her daughter's home in North Ridgeville, with family by her side.
Elsa was born on Christmas Day 1934. Elsa was a graduate of Lexington High School in 1953 and was a resident her entire life. On August 29, 1953, Elsa married Paul "P.J." Cullen with whom she celebrated nearly 56 years of marriage before he passed July 18, 2009. Elsa was the last surviving of five children born to Michael & Magdelena (Betz) Gerich. She was preceded in death by her sister Helen Miller, Ann (Robert) Hock, Alvin (Lucille) Gerich, and Richard Gerich; a daughter Paula Jo and granddaughter Stephanie Wright.
Her career included working at St Peters School in the cafeteria, Mr. Bolt and Fastener House. Elsa was the first sacristan at Resurrection Parish in Lexington, and later attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellville.
Elsa had strong family values and took pride in raising her four children and involving herself in their scholastic, athletic, and spiritual lives Those values and pride continued on thru her grandchildrens' lives. Elsa was Lexington's Library's best customer, loved quilting, and an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
She is survived by three daughters and one son: Debra (Brian) Sell of Bowling Green; Mark (Terri) Cullen of Lexington; Stacy (Jeff) Wright of Bellville; and Amy Cullen of North Ridgeville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Abigail and Nathan Sell; Dana (Logan) Henry, Aaron, and Spencer Cullen; Jennifer (Matt) McGuire and Danielle Wright; as well as two great grandchildren Callie and Emery Henry.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Mansfield Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Tim Davis of Newville Church.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Mansfield Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Tim Davis of Newville Church.
. Donations to the Hospice of the Western Reserve at donate@hospicewr.org would honor Elsa's exemplary care by all of the caregivers at the Western Reserve Hospice.