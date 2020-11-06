1/1
Elsa Frances Cullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsa Frances Cullen

Lexington - Elsa Frances Cullen of Lexington passed on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 85 at her daughter's home in North Ridgeville, with family by her side.

Elsa was born on Christmas Day 1934. Elsa was a graduate of Lexington High School in 1953 and was a resident her entire life. On August 29, 1953, Elsa married Paul "P.J." Cullen with whom she celebrated nearly 56 years of marriage before he passed July 18, 2009. Elsa was the last surviving of five children born to Michael & Magdelena (Betz) Gerich. She was preceded in death by her sister Helen Miller, Ann (Robert) Hock, Alvin (Lucille) Gerich, and Richard Gerich; a daughter Paula Jo and granddaughter Stephanie Wright.

Her career included working at St Peters School in the cafeteria, Mr. Bolt and Fastener House. Elsa was the first sacristan at Resurrection Parish in Lexington, and later attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellville.

Elsa had strong family values and took pride in raising her four children and involving herself in their scholastic, athletic, and spiritual lives Those values and pride continued on thru her grandchildrens' lives. Elsa was Lexington's Library's best customer, loved quilting, and an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

She is survived by three daughters and one son: Debra (Brian) Sell of Bowling Green; Mark (Terri) Cullen of Lexington; Stacy (Jeff) Wright of Bellville; and Amy Cullen of North Ridgeville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Abigail and Nathan Sell; Dana (Logan) Henry, Aaron, and Spencer Cullen; Jennifer (Matt) McGuire and Danielle Wright; as well as two great grandchildren Callie and Emery Henry.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Mansfield Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Tim Davis of Newville Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Elsa's family and encourage you to share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Donations to the Hospice of the Western Reserve at donate@hospicewr.org would honor Elsa's exemplary care by all of the caregivers at the Western Reserve Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved