Elwood Humohrey
Winter Springs, FL - Elwood Humphrey, age 94 resident of Winter Park, Fl, died Friday Morning, September 13, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield.
Born January 30, 1925 in Tiro to Cloyce and Blanche (Fritz) Humphrey, he had been a Tiro resident all his life before moving to Florida in the 1980's.
He is survived by his son Bill (Ellen) Humphrey of Winter Park, FL and grandson Brad Humphrey of Winter Springs, FL.
In addition to his parents, Elwood was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy (Zeigler) Humphrey; brother Doyle Humphrey, sister Colleen Fisher and his beloved K-9 companion and best friend, Doodlebug.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held following at 11:00 AM. Reverend Mel Schroeder will officiate with interment held in Tiro Oakland Cemetery. Military honors will be perfomed .
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the at 1375 E 9th St #600, Cleveland, OH 44114.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019