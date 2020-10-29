Emery J. Shaffer, Jr.
Galion - Emery J. Shaffer, Jr. 94, of Galion passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.
He was born March 9, 1926 in Galion and was the son of Emery J. Sr. and Tillie E. (Crawford) Shaffer. Emery is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 75 years, Marjorie Ann (Staub) Shaffer, whom he married on August 19, 1945.
He graduated from Galion High School in 1944 and proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. Emery retired from East Manufacturing in Randolph, Ohio where he worked in management. He was a member of First United Church of Christ in Galion, past president of the Galion Booster Club, former member of Crawford County Coon Hunters and Sportsman Club and member of the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 of Galion. Emery was an outdoorsman, especially hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Michael E. Shaffer of Galion; daughter Lynne Goldsmith of Galion; two grandsons Scott Goldsmith and Steve (Kelly) Goldsmith; two great-grandsons, Gavin and Weston Goldsmith; a sister Barbara Keller of Galion and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; son-in-law Larry Goldsmith and two brothers-in-law Doyle Keller and Eugene Staub.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ or Alzheimer's Association
in care of the funeral home.
Emery's family would like to thank Magnolia Terrace and Southern Care Hospice for the great care they gave him.
