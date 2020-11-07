Emily M Finical
Charlotte - Emily M. Finical, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away November 2, 2020 at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was born May 26, 1931 in Ridgeway, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Paul E. Finical who passed away in September of 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Paula and her husband, Charles E. Murphy, of Dublin Ohio; son, Dr. Stephan J. Finical and his wife Maryallys, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and five grandchildren, Matthew Murphy of Dallas, Texas, Kathleen and her husband, Jacob DeLay, and Patrick Murphy of Columbus, Ohio, Allys Finical of Washington, DC AND Paul M. Finical of Charlotte, North Carolina; and great granddaughter, Parker DeLay of Columbus, Ohio.
Due to COVID, there will be no public memorial service.
For those wishing to make a donation, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.
