Emma "Kay" Evans
Lucas - Emma "Kay" Evans of Lucas, Ohio, born April 11, 1939 to James and Mildred (Hart) Shade, passed away surrounded by loved ones February 17, 2019. She is survived by her spouse of 60 short years, Gerald "Jerry" Evans, with whom she shared many adventures and much love and happiness; her children Gary (Hope) Evans, Kathy (Steve) Neel, Dan (Terri) Evans, and Jenni Evans, 14 grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, Brothers & Sisters-in-Law, Don (Mary Lou "Louie") Evans, Carol (Jim) Perkins, Mary Elaine Evans, and Joyce (Don) Shade, many special nieces and nephews, and friends too many to count. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Evans Easterday, her parents, sisters and brothers Alice (Robert) King, Glenna (Robert) Wyllie, Donald Shade, Edward (Mary Joyce) Shade, Edmund and Mary Ellen Evans and precious nephews David Perkins, Steve Shade and James "Jimbo" King.
A 1957 graduate of Madison High School, Kay began her working career at the Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company and was an active member of the Girls Club. Kay enjoyed working with friends and members at the Mansfield Metro Credit Union until her retirement in 2000. She is a lifetime member and past officer of the Mansfield Women of the Moose, where she still enjoyed time with friends.
She loved her flowers, any event her grandchildren were in, the Cleveland Indians, Cavs, and the Browns. Kay loved any time spent with family and friends and had a special affinity for Chinatown Restaurant and her favorite vacation spot in Hatteras, North Carolina.
Once you met Kay, you were a friend and treated like family. She did so many thoughtful things for everyone she knew. The beloved "Candy Lady" at the Moose, she always made sure to bring everyone's favorites. She also baked special cakes for birthdays, made the best fudge and chocolate chip cookies, and gave the best birthday boxes ever.
A Memorial Celebration in her honor will be held February 24, 12 pm at the Mansfield Moose Lodge, 970 Lucas Road, Mansfield with a special dedication at 4 pm. In honor of her generous nature, friends may make a donation in her name to one of her favorite charities, St. Jude's Children's, or the Mansfield Women of the Moose.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019