Emma G. (Seamour) Mullins
Mansfield - Emma G. (Seamour) Mullins, 96, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Oak Grove Manor.
Emma was born January 22, 1924 in Ft. Gay, WV to Edward and Oma Elizabeth (Kilbourne) Seamour. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Emma had a heart of gold and to know her was to love her. She was kind and giving to everyone. Emma was a true lady, and enjoyed wearing her high heels. She liked to do yard work and to line dance in her high heels. She had a wonderful relationship with her daughter-in-law, Linda, who cared for her with love until the end. Her sister, Freda, also helped care for her until she was no longer able.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Bartram; her brothers, Ed (Mae) Seamour, and Joe Seamour; her sisters, Lee Curly and Virginia Smith; her grandchildren, Angel (Mark) Murphy, Chad (Jill) Bartram, Billie (Jim) Daley and Lisa Mills; and many great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Wess Mullins; son, Richard "Allen" Bartram; her sisters, Audrey Jones, Freda Koehler, Edith Cyrus, Elizebeth Hubbard, Betty Forwick and Stella Laitcly; and her sister-in-law, Cam Seamour.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Carder officiating. Burial will take place in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family would like the staff (family) of Oak Grove Manor to know that Emmie loved you all and we are grateful for all you did for her.
