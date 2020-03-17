|
|
Emma Jean (Dunlap) Roberts
Mansfield - Emma Jean (Dunlap) Roberts, 90, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home with her family surrounding her. Mrs. Roberts was born in Lincoln County West Virginia. She lived 68 years on the same corner in Mansfield where she raised seven children and cared for many grandchildren. Mrs. Roberts cared for and loved her family. The most important thing to Emma were God and her family. Mrs. Roberts canned all summer from all that her husband raised in his garden. She had opportunity to travel with her sister to Alaska, Hawaii, California, and many one day trips to hear Christian music.
Emma is survived by her children, Betty (Cris) Williams, Raymond (Betty) Roberts, Donald (Bonnie) Roberts, Robin Hammond, and Tammie (Skip) Lewis; 15 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; her daughters-in-law, Deb Barker and Pamie Roberts; her brothers, James Bobby (Barbara) Dunlap and Gary (Judy) Dunlap; and her sister, Gloras (Jack) Bridenbaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel (Brogan) Dunlap; her husband, William Roberts; her sons, Mikel Roberts and Steven Roberts; her sisters, Havanna Myers and Marcelene Garrison; her grandchildren, Teresa LaPene Williams, Joey Roberts, and Danyell Roberts; and a great-grandchild, Jacob Williams.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Services will follow immediately at 11:00 am. Emma will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020