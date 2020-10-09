Eric "Homer" Ransom
Mansfield - Eric "Homer" Ransom, 53, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born June 13, 1967 in Crestline, Ohio, he was the son of Robert Eugene Ransom and Lindia Sue (Edwards) Gleisinger.
Eric was a graduate of Madison High School and served in the United States Navy during the Gulf War. He worked as a Corrections Officer for over 20 years with Mansfield Correctional Institution and was also employed by the Mifflin Township Fire Department where he served as the Assistant Fire Chief. Eric was a Fire Instructor through Madison Adult Education Services and also served as a Fire Investigator. He was a training officer at Mifflin Township Fire Department and was Commander of their Color Guard. Firefighting was Eric's life and he was well respected in the area, receiving the Richland County Arson Task Force Award.
Eric was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and uncle. He was a caring, meticulous and brave person who had a big heart. He was a very good artist and enjoyed doing exterior home projects. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and banjo and Folgers dark coffee.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Parobechek) Ransom; four daughters, Ashley Gordon, Heidi Ransom, Katelynn Ransom and Karalynn Ransom; one son, Andrew Ransom; three grandchildren, Jaiden, Kayelynn and Carlos; his mother, Lindia Sue (Paul) Gleisinger; a sister, Tammy Baker; a brother, Douglas (Vikki) Ransom; step siblings, Vivian (Ehab) Mohamed, Paul (Connie) Gleisinger, Vickie (Toby) Russell, Rick (Ladonna) Gleisinger, Cindy Crossno, Brian Gleisinger and Greg (Laurie) Gleisinger. He is also survived by a very close nephew, Bradley C. Baker; a close great nephew, Bradley S. Baker; and a close niece, Kimberly Ransom; many more nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Erin Ransom.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Mansfield Memorial Park conducted by Pastor Phil Green where full military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to these Public Safety Mental Health Groups - Code Green Campaign, P.O. Box 732, Liberty Hill, Texas 78642 or to Ohio ASSIST, c/o Marty Fellure, 1970 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43223.
Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Eric Ransom.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com