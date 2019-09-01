Services
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Erica L. Friday Obituary
Erica L. Friday

Findlay - Erica L. Friday, 38, of Findlay, passed away at 6:13am on Friday, August 30, 2019, peacefully. She was born on November 2, 1980, in Norwalk, OH.

Erica is survived by her mother, Lori (Roy) DeVore of Port Clinton, OH; her father, Stephen (Jamie) Friday of Dublin, OH; her brothers: Gregory (Annie) Friday of Grand Rapids, MI and Ryan (Amy) DeVore of Chicago, IL; her sisters: Shelby Friday of Columbus, OH, and Stacy (Jason) Pierce of San Diego, CA; her maternal grandmother, Wilma Shipley of Butler, OH; her uncle, Dan Shipley of Butler, OH; her loving nieces and nephews: Harrison, Anderson, Karrington Pierce, Maggie, Timmy and Joe DeVore, Vincent and Peter Friday; and her boyfriend, Robert Sharrer.

Erica's outgoing and vibrant personality led her to work as a Nurse's Aid, where her compassion and love of caring for people was most evident. She also had worked at Walmart and Kroger. Erica was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on her Ohio State Buckeyes, but her greatest joy was being a proud aunt to her nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, with Pastor Bob Cochran officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, September 3 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and for 1 hour (10-11am) prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. Please also consider a contribution in memory of Ms. Erica Friday to Cleveland Clinic's Brain AVM research initiatives. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193, or made online. Please attribute your donation to Erica and brain AVM research. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
