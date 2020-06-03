Erin Elizabeth Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erin Elizabeth Nelson

Erin Elizabeth Nelson, 36, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly.

Erin was born July 12, 1983, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Keith Shearer and the late Linda Robinson-Shearer. She made Mansfield her home.

She leaves to cherish in her memory her daughter, Kendra Nelson; sisters, Kristen (Anthony) Larson, Tawsha (Scott) Miller, Jacqueline (Mike) Thompson and Tiffany Estep; brothers, Joey (Pam) Shearer, Keith (Krystle) Brooks and Jesse Shearer, fiancé', Jim Cobb; stepmother, Sandra Shearer; nieces and nephews, Kaleb, Kamden, Anna, Joshua, Kyle, Brennan, Maddie, Avigal, Raymond, Kristopher, Anden, Atlee, Alexis, Connor and Adrian; uncle, Gary (Julie) Craft.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Robinson, grandparents, Lillian Mason, Kathy Shearer and Robert Shearer.

The family will be having a private service for family members and close friends.

The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved