Erin Elizabeth NelsonErin Elizabeth Nelson, 36, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly.Erin was born July 12, 1983, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Keith Shearer and the late Linda Robinson-Shearer. She made Mansfield her home.She leaves to cherish in her memory her daughter, Kendra Nelson; sisters, Kristen (Anthony) Larson, Tawsha (Scott) Miller, Jacqueline (Mike) Thompson and Tiffany Estep; brothers, Joey (Pam) Shearer, Keith (Krystle) Brooks and Jesse Shearer, fiancé', Jim Cobb; stepmother, Sandra Shearer; nieces and nephews, Kaleb, Kamden, Anna, Joshua, Kyle, Brennan, Maddie, Avigal, Raymond, Kristopher, Anden, Atlee, Alexis, Connor and Adrian; uncle, Gary (Julie) Craft.She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Robinson, grandparents, Lillian Mason, Kathy Shearer and Robert Shearer.The family will be having a private service for family members and close friends.The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.