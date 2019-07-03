|
Erin Sanderfer
Mansfield - Erin Sanderfer, age 23, passed away late Sunday evening, June 23, 2019, in Mansfield, Ohio. She was born on February 29, 1996 and was a wonderful gift to her parents, Shana Kelly and Jon H. Sanderfer.
Erin had a huge heart and loved everyone unconditionally. Her sweet, precious, loving and caring nature allowed her to make friends easily. Erin's infectious laugh was contagious. Her inner joy exuded from her when she was dancing-even though she had no rhythm-it never stopped her from expressing her love of music. Erin loved going to church and was a beloved classmate of Mansfield High School, graduating with the class of 2016. She was a huge fan of Cinderella and loved anything that was princess-like.
She is survived by her parents, Shana Kelly and Jon H. Sanderfer; two siblings, Ebony Sanderfer (Kaleyb Woods) and Ivory Sanderfer; paternal grandmother, Nancy Sanderfer; five nieces and nephews, Osheas`, Maddie, Niylah, Kaleyb and Melody; aunts and uncles, George and Pat Kelly, Carla Sanderfer, Ardis Kelly, Nonia Jackson, Anne Edwards, and Priscilla "Peaches" Jefferson; numerous cousins and friends; and special friends, Sheila Benjamin and Cindy Kilgore. Erin was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Leatha Gardner; great-grandmother, Ar`razzaaq Shakir; and paternal grandfather, Charles Sanderfer.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, 112 W. 6th St., Mansfield. The service conducted by Pastor Mark Cobb will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 3, 2019