Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1248 Ganges East Road
Shiloh (Ganges), OH
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1248 Ganges East Road
Shiloh (Ganges), OH
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
1248 Ganges East Road
Shiloh (Ganges), OH
Erma W. Zimmerman


1954 - 2019
Erma W. Zimmerman Obituary
Erma W. Zimmerman

Shelby, Ohio - Erma W. Zimmerman, age 65, of Shelby went home to be with The Lord at her home after a short illness.

She was born February 22, 1954 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Erma was a homemaker and along with her husband, Harvey, owned and operated Zimmerman's Metal and Lumber.

Erma is survived by, Husband: Harvey H. Zimmerman, whom she wed in 1975; Parents: Aaron Z. and Ada H. (Weaver) Burkholder of Shiloh; Children: Lillian Brubaker of Kutztown, PA, Elva (Dan) Ball of Shelby, Nathan Zimmerman of Shelby, Mabel (Elvin) Martin of Lancaster, WI, Martha (Michael) Gabriel of Maiden, NC, Paul (Heather) Zimmerman of Shelby, and Kenneth (Amber) Zimmerman of Shelby; 19 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; Siblings: Norman(Mabel) Burkholder, Harvey (Rachel) Burkholder, Elvin (Verna) Burkholder, Aaron (Phyllis) Burkholder, Eli (Elsie) Burkholder, Harold (Dorothy) Burkholder, Mary (Ralph) Zimmerman, Emory (Ellen) Burkholder. She was preceded in death by her brother Paul in 1983.

Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Liberty Baptist Church, 1248 Ganges East Road, Shiloh (Ganges) where funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Reverend Tim McKemy will officiate. Private burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Memorial expressions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1912 Hayes Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Care for Erma and her family by Jake, Bob and Catherine at Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. To leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
