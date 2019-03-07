|
Ernest Clifford Mulvaine
Bucyrus - Ernest Clifford Mulvaine, 75, known to most as Ernie or Cliff, of Bucyrus was found deceased at his residence on March 4, 2019 where he had died of natural causes.
He was born in Marion on October 23, 1943 to the late Marjorie S. (Haggerty) Heathcook and Burdell Mulvaine. He delivered The Marion Star as a boy, worked at Tom McNew's Restaurant, and graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1961. He moved to Bucyrus where he worked for his stepfather, LeRoy Heathcook, at his service station and then Cobey's and Galion Iron Works. He eventually made his way to General Motors in Ontario where he was a welder, retiring in 2000 after 32 years and he remained a proud member of United Auto Workers Local 549.
Ernie was a simple guy who enjoyed a cold Bud Light and round of golf. He was a member of Valley View Golf Course and played all over Ohio with trips to Myrtle Beach and several championship outings along the way. He enjoyed the company of several pets over the years. When his grandchildren were young, he enjoyed their visits and he looked forward to watching his beloved Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes on the gridiron.
Ernie is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Lana Mulvaine; sons, Edward Mulvaine and Eric James; stepchildren, Joann Snell, Jerry (Linette) Fulwider, and Kelly Fulwider; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; brother, B. Edward Mulvaine; and stepdaughter, Lana Fulwider.
Ernie will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, March 8 from 2-3:55 pm at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. in Bucyrus, where his memorial service will begin at 4:00 pm with Certified Celebrant, Mark Dettmer officiating.
Memorial donations may be made payable to or Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Ernie's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum & News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019