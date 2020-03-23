Services
Ernest E. "Jr." Tackett


1954 - 2020
Ernest E. "Jr." Tackett Obituary
Ernest "Jr." E. Tackett

Mansfield - Ernest "Jr." E. Tackett, 65, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Jr. was born on June 19, 1954 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Roy and Florence (Gleason) Tackett.

Jr. was employed in construction with the Laborer Local 423. A devoted family man, Jr. loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. His wife was his world and her recent passing left a void in his heart. Jr. was a gracious man who never met a stranger and could be friend anyone. He enjoyed fishing at Mifflin and was an accomplished knife sharpener.

He leaves behind his son, Jason (Christina) Tackett; his daughters, Crystal ( Mike Jr.) Heinberger and Rita (Michael) Hammock; his grandchildren, Paul, Jessica, Aaron, Jami, Jason Jr., and McKinley; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Jeff Kelly; his sister, Betty Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his adored and cherished wife, Janet (Lawhorn) Tackett; and a sister, Paula Kay Hamilton.

The family will observe private services with burial following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Morrow County. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Tackett family.

Published in the News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
