Ernest L. "Ernie" Vaughan
Galion - Ernest "Ernie" LeRoy Vaughan, 76, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home after a short illness.
Ernie was born in North Robinson, Ohio on December 24, 1943, to the late Ernest J. Vaughan and Myrtle A. (Hancock) Vaughan. He married Marion L. (Stewart) Vaughan on July 2, 1970 and she survives him.
Ernie retired from building transformers at Peco II after working over 40 years. He enjoyed showing his 1978 Pontiac Trans am off while attending car shows. Every Friday, Ernie loved to attend Bingo Karaoke at Victory Lanes with his wife, where they loved to sing their favorite songs and spend the evening with their "Karaoke Family". In Ernie's younger days, he loved to go on motorcycle rides and on fishing trips. Family was the most important thing to Ernie and he loved being a father.
In addition to his wife, Marion, Ernie is survived by his children, Ernie (Sharon Thoman) Vaughan of Bucyrus, Dan (Cari) Vaughan of Tiro, Chris Baldwin of Mansfield, Chuck Vaughan of Marion; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three on the way; sisters, Daisy Cox of Bucyrus, and Dorothy Dyer of Galion; and his faithful companion, his cocker spaniel, Dozer.
Ernie was preceded in death by an infant son, Johnny Vaughan, son-in-law, Larry Baldwin, and sisters, Josephine Beach and Betty McKee.
Friends may call on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm or 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion with Pastor Rick Utt officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society or Avita Home Health and Hospice.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ernie or to the Vaughan family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Ernest LeRoy Vaughan.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020