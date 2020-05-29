Ernest Schwartz
Galion - Ernest L. Schwartz, 99, of Galion passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.
He was born May 26, 1921 in Berrien Springs, Michigan and was the son of Leo and Viola (Smith) Schwartz. Ernie married Bette J. (Ross) Schwartz on May 11, 1957 and she preceded him April 23, 1990. He later married Helen J. (Waitekunnas) Williams Moore Schwartz on September 7, 1991 and she preceded him in death on December 11, 2013.
He graduated from Galion High School in 1941. He enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II, serving in Salerno, Italy, Omaha Beach during D-Day and in the Pacific Theater. Ernie retired after many years in 1984 from General Motors in Ontario.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion, American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, Knights of Columbus St. Francis Council 1234, St. Vincent dePaul Society and the U.A.W. 549 Retirees Chapter.
Ernie is survived by a sister Janet (Roger) Bloom of Ontario; step-son George (Kelly) Williams of Galion; step-daughter Mary Ann (Tim) Colyer of Bellefontaine; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by brothers Richard (Esther) Schwartz, William (Martha) Schwartz and James (Lillian) Schwartz and sisters Monica (Eugene) Carter, Kathleen (Charles) Wallace and Phyllis (Lawrence) Hughes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty Street Galion, Ohio 44833 with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Endowment Fund in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Ernest Schwartz, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.