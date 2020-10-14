Ernest Winton Grogg
Ontario - Ernest Winton Grogg, 85, of Ontario, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Ernest was the son of Lawrence Winton and Bertha Mae (Rogers) Grogg. He was born in Shelby, Ohio on December 7, 1934. After 39 1/2 dedicated years of service, Ernest retired from Empire Detroit Steel Mill. He was a faithful member of Community of Christ Church where he was an elder. A true servant's heart, Ernest shared God's love by loving others and giving of his time. Ernest and his wife, Linda, blessed many children with a loving, nurturing home for 15 years as foster parents. Ernest volunteered his time at OhioHealth Mansfield, formerly MedCentral, in the emergency room, in the food pantry with Catholic Charities, and was the popcorn man at the Renaissance Theatre. He was always willing to lend a hand and help out. He shared his hobby of woodworking with his wife as he would make many different things and she would paint them. They would take their handiwork to many local craft shows. Ernest could do anything he set his mind to, he was a very determined man.
He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Linda (Baith) Grogg; his son, Terry Grogg of Hilliard; his daughter, Tammy (Mike) Fisher of Ontario; his grandchildren, Tyler (Megan) Grogg of California, Taylor Grogg of Arizona, Nick Grogg of Florida, Jessica (Erik) Hudson, Jimmy Hudson, and Michael Fisher all of Mansfield; his great grandchildren, Makayla, Colton, and Elijah Oswalt; his brothers, Duane (Jean) Grogg of Kentucky, Gordon Grogg and Gene (Nanci) Grogg both of Mansfield; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Linda Grogg.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 am with Elder Garnet Shears officiating. Ernest will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Ernest was very much a giver, so please consider making memorial contributions to the Community of Christ Church or OhioHealth Hospice.
