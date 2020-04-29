|
|
Ernie Baker
Bellville - Eat. Sleep. Hunt. Repeat. It was a formula that worked for Ernie Baker. He loved to hunt. He traveled to hunt. Elk, deer, turkey, and all kinds of wild game found themselves in Ernie's crosshairs. To go to sleep at night, he didn't count sheep - he counted antlers!
Ernie passed Saturday, April 25, 2020 from his rural Bellville home. He was 64.
Born Ernest Melvin Baker, Jr. on September 15, 1955 in Grayson, Kentucky to parents Ernest Baker Sr. and Shirley (Roark) Baker, he was graduated from Lucas High School in 1973.
Ernie's first job was working with his father at Convey-All, and later took a position as a welder with Flxible in Loudonville. For the past 23 years he had worked in the shipping department of ArcelorMittal in Shelby.
He is survived by his wife Tina (Mauritz) Baker, whom he married May 26, 2007; their children Jeremy Baker of Columbus, Josh Baker of Lexington, Jared Baker of Shelby, Jeremy (Tara) Weikle of Butler, Jeb (Kendra) Weikle of Lexington, Jessica (Chris) Pummil of Centerville, Jacquie (Ryan) Francis of Shelby, and Brandon (Kaylie) Yarger of Perrysville; grandchildren Annette Baker, Ayden Baker, Andrew Baker, Jarek Baker, Hunter Weikle, Hadleigh Weikle, Eli Kulka, Zeb Weikle, J.B. Weikle, Sommer Rhine, Parker Rhine, Tate Smith, Kaden Pummil, Maddie Pummil, Raylin Francis, Layne Francis, and Bennett Yarger; siblings Sharon Baker, Jeff (Jeanette) Baker and Jeannie (Dennis) Kovinchick all of Mansfield, and Allen (Al) Baker of Columbus; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herman & Sharlene Mauritz of Paris, CA, brother-in-law John (Bonnie) Mauritz of Litchfield, MN, sister-in-law Tami Thompson of Cape Coral, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Jim Baker and Tim Baker.
The Baker family will host visiting hours Friday, May 1, 2020 at the pavilion located at 607 Honeycreek Road West in Bellville from 4-8 pm. Visiting hours will continue Saturday from 12-1 pm with his memorial service beginning at 1 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be observed both days and guests are encouraged to bring their own seating for the service.
Contributions to the OhioHealth Infusion Clinic of Richland County may be sent to the funeral home (P.O. Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904).
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baker family. Share a message of support with them - and watch his tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020