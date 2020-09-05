Estella Isabelle Konves
Mansfield - Estella Isabelle Konves peacefully passed over to eternity on August 28, 2020. Emery Konves married "Izzy" in the Summer of 1952, and their marriage lasted 48 years. Estella was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in December of 1999. Shortly after, in the Spring of 2000, Emery was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer in the brain. Emery passed onto Glory in the Fall of 2000.
Emery and Estella lived most of their lives in the Mansfield, Ohio, area where they were members of the Apostolic Christian Church. Once retired, Emery and Estella became "snowbirds." Estella took up full-time Florida residence in 2004, where she was an active member of North Port Apostolic Christian Church.
Estella's favorite hymn, "In the Garden," reflected her passion for both God and plants. She had an artistic bent in tending to her shrubs, flowers, and also in decorating. She was an excellent cook and was creative with making her own unique dishes. The grandkids loved her pumpkin pie, her specialty cheese balls, caramel corn, and the best chex mix ever. She enjoyed serving scrumptious family dinners, especially for holidays.
Estella and Emery raised three children: Debby (Tom) Roelant of Wooster, Greg (Lori), Konves of Lexington and Doug (Vickie) (Teresa) Konves. Doug sadly passed away in 2018. Estella's grandchildren from oldest to youngest are: Brandi Orsini, Candie Broach, Sarah (James) Dewald, Julie (Mike) McPeek, Ian (Asia) Connor, Rachel (Brian) Miller, Nick Konves, and Ross (Sarah) Konves. Estella's great-grandchildren (listed from oldest to youngest) are : Antonio, Jaquan, Gavin, Tyson, Sierra, Alayni, Raquel, Johanna, Micah, Kenny, AJ, Asher, Chloe, Colin, and Mira.
Estella was the 2nd of 5 children of Jesse Conklin and Virginia Miller. The order of the children included: Charles David (deceased in 2000), Estella, Ginger, Sonny, and Joyce. Estella was very close to Emery's sister, Clara Baer, and Emery's brother, John, and his wife Marge, who have both gone on to Glory. Additionally, Estella stayed in close contact with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Estella's children wish to give their appreciation to Estella's friend, Rosie. Over these past few months, Rosie was always cherished and indispensable.
The family wishes to thank Estella's neighbors for all their assistance, whether it was stepping up to go to the hospital or ensuring her safety. The family also extends their gratitude to Diane, Roberta, Sharon and Tidewell Hospice.
Debby, Estella's daughter, is especially thankful for the Wooster Grace Brethren Church, especially the Truth Seekers class and Pastor Bob and Roxanne Fetterhoff for so much support.
Estella and Debby took the trip of a lifetime to Israel together in 2010. Words can't describe the awe one feels walking where Jesus walked.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband. Due to the restrictions surrounding Covid-19, the family asks that visitors wear face coverings and maintain social distancing guidelines. If you cannot attend due to the restrictions, please visit our website and leave a message for the family.
