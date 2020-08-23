Esther F. Shrewsberry
Mansfield - Esther F. Shrewsberry, 88, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Country Meadows Care Center in Bellville. Born October 24, 1931 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of John A. and Anna Mae (Hess) Logan.
Esther worked in the accounting department for Dominion Electric. Following their closure, she worked for a number of companies in accounting until the opening of WalMart, working there for 15 years. She had a love of music and was one of the original members of the Fraun Choir in Mansfield. Esther was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading, sewing and knitting.
She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth E. (Ann) Shrewsberry of Barberton, Ohio and Norman P. Shrewsberry of Mansfield; her daughter, Peggie J. (James) Beighley of Mansfield; her grandchildren, Michelle Shrewsberry of Johnstown, Ohio, Keith (Traci) Shrewsberry of North Canton, Ohio, Kristopher (Sarah) Shrewsberry of Brookings, South Dakota, Kyrsten (Nathan) Turpin of Portage, Michigan; three great grandchildren, Maranda, Zachary and Olivia; and a great-great grandson, Orion. Also surviving are her brother, Harold (Marilyn) Logan of Mansfield; sisters-in-law, Jean Logan of Mansfield and Marsha Logan of Carrollton, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Howard Waltz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Shrewsberry; two grandsons, Kraig Shrewsberry and Kevin Shrewsberry; four sisters, Betty Logan, Helen (Raymond) Kinton, Stella Waltz and Joyce (Jim) Swanger; and three brothers, Eugene Logan, Donald Logan and John Logan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario conducted by Pastor Jonathan Stufft. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., at the funeral home on Friday. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of the American Cancer Society
.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com