Esther J. Baker
Mansfield - Esther J. Baker, age 87, peacefully passed away March 5, 2020 at UH Samaritan in Ashland.
She was born February 6, 1933 in Mansfield to parents Emit & Goldie Mae (Hite) Adams and graduated valedictorian from Union High School. A handsome young man named Mervin Baker caught her eye and the pair married on June 15, 1951. They shared 60 wonderful years of marriage until Mervin passed away in 2012. They are now together again.
In 1953 Esther & her husband established Baker's Collision Repair, and they spent the next 40 years turning it into Mansfield's premier automobile repair and body shop. Esther and Mervin enjoyed foreign travel - sampling a variety of world cultures - and for 15 years traveled to Alaska.
A lifelong area resident, Esther was a member of Olivesburg United Methodist Church. She was active in Church Women United and was a lifetime auxiliary member of Gideon's International.
She is survived by her daughter DeLee Powell of Mansfield; sons and daughters-in-law Larry & Valerie Baker of Lexington, SC, and Marvin & Judy Baker of Medina; grandchildren Kim Powell, Charlie & Jeni Powell, Chris & Allyson Powell, Stephen & July Baker, Matthew Baker, Abby Baker, Hannah Baker, Alex Baker and Grace Baker; great-grandchildren Dustin Powell, James Powell, Don Powell, Dalton Powell, John Powell-Fort, Gage Powell, Dane Powell, Ellie Powell & Addyson Powell; sister Donna T. Adams Brady and her husband Kenneth of Galloway; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and loving husband Mervin, she was preceded in death by infant daughter Ann Baker, granddaughter Rebecca Baker, grandson Russell Powell, Jr., son-in-law Russell Powell, siblings Goldie Mae Adams Caley Guthrie, George Calvin Adams, and Julia Elizabeth Adams Ritchey; step brother David Porter.
Her family will receive friends 4-7pm Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring her life will be held 10am Saturday at Olivesburg United Methodist Church (4748 State Route 545, Ashland, OH 44805). The service will be officiated by Pastor Johnnie F. Swann and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery nearby.
Her family prefers donations in place of flowers. Memorial contributions to Olivesburg United Methodist Church or Gideon's International may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Esther's family. Share a memory & watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020