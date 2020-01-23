|
Esther R. Betz Vogel
Mansfield - Esther Ruth Vogel passed into the Lord's care Thursday morning January 23, 2020 from Winchester Terrace following a two-year illness. She was 90.
Born Esther Ruth Betz September 17, 1929 in Mansfield to Anton and Olga (Getz) Betz, she was a lifelong Mansfield resident, and though she worked with the Richland County Board of Education in the film department, she was most proud of raising her children and helping with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Apostolic Christian Church on Middle Bellville Road, where she taught Vacation Bible School for many years and accompanied the senior choir for over twenty years.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy Bikadi, and Lois Schoenman, and her son Tony (Katie) Vogel all of Mansfield; grandchildren Brad (Kristen) Bikadi, Kathleen Bikadi, Jaclyn (Larry) Dent, Sam (Katie) Vogel and Jillian (Matthew) Reedy; great grandchildren Sophia Bikadi, Robert Vogel, Elizabeth Vogel, and Joshua Vogel; siblings Joann (Edward) Boliantz, Viola (Mike) Bartolf, Linda (Peter) Webel, Roger (Geraldine) Betz; sisters-in-law Evelyn Betz, and Ella Spayde; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins
She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin J. Vogel on September 19, 2000. Also deceased are a sister Alice (John) Ebinger, and brothers Albert (Irene) (Margaret) Betz and Clifford Betz; and a sister-in-law Lydia Betz.
The Vogel family wishes to thank all the staff at Winchester Terrace for their wonderful loving care to Esther.
Her family will receive friends Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held Monday at 3 p.m. Visitation continues Monday 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Walter G. Bodjanac will officiate the funeral. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory to Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center may be made at the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020