Esther Ruth Jones-Clark
Esther Ruth Jones-Clark age 75, affectionally called "Queenie" or "Aunt Queenie" took her flight to Heaven on Saturday August 29, 2020 She was born February 7, 1945 in Louise, Mississippi to the late Deacon Malachi and the late Mother Persephone Miller-Jones. She was the sixth of twelve children born to that union, the Jones family relocated to Mansfield, Ohio in 1952. She attended Mansfield Public Schools and was a 1963 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, She was employed at Woolworth Dept. Store, The Pepsi Cola Company, Mansfield Tire & Rubber and she retired from General Motors Ontario Plant. She was a member of Temple of Faith COGIC under the late Elder L.G. Maddox and the now Maddox Memorial COGIC under Supt Aaron Williams where she served in several capacities including the choir. She was presently a member of Latter Rain COGIC under the leadership of Supt. Louis Blevins Jr., where she had served as President of the Pastor's Aide and a member of the Anniversary Committee and the Mother's Board. She was known for her beautiful smile and her outgoing personality she never met a stranger, she was a giver and a lover of all people. She fell in love with and married Robert Clark Jr. and they raised two sons, Reginald Jones and Robert Clark III, Step-children Tanika Clark, Dallas TX and Adrian Clark, Monroe MI. Esther was preceded in death by her husband Robert Jr and both sons, three siblings, Juanita Deener, Annie Lucille Cannada and Malachi Jones Jr. She leaves to Cherish her memory five sisters, Mother LaDorothy Hunter of Memphis TN, Mother Joyce Twyman of Mansfield OH, Mother Thomasine Wallace of Reynoldsburg OH, Apostle Patricia Selman of Atlanta GA, and Evangelist Sharon (Pastor Louis) Blevins of Mansfield, OH; 3 brothers Deacon Herman (Terri) Jones of Columbus OH, Thomas Jones of Atlanta GA, and Jerome Jones of Canton OH, 1 Brother-in-law Bobby Clark; 9 Grandchildren, 4 Great-grandchildren a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends and her Latter Rain Church Family. Visitation 4:00 PM and Funeral Service 5:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Latter Rain COGIC, 259 Glessner Ave. Interment 10:00am Tuesday at Mansfield Memorial Park . Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43211. To stream the service, order flowers and to offer condolences to The JONES-CLARK Family, visit wwww.TheChapelofPeace.com
. Mask and Social Distancing are Required.