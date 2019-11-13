|
|
Etabel Hunter Reese
Johns Creek - Etabel Hunter Reese, 94, of Johns Creek, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on February 5, 1925 to Russell J. Hunter and Avalie Hershner Hunter.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High, where she was the head majorette, homecoming queen and active in many clubs and sororities. She then attended Ohio State University. In 1946, on their 21st birthdays, she married Duane Reese, and a true love story was born. They were blessed with three children. Among her greatest gifts were her love and devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren. They were her life.
She attended and taught Bible studies in Ohio, Colorado and Atlanta. She also was president of the Christian Women's Association in Mansfield, Ohio. She was a member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, in Marietta, Georgia.
She enjoyed traveling internationally, but her greatest joy were the trips to the beach with her family. She would play baseball, catch and swim with the grandchildren from sun-up to sundown. If she wasn't playing with them at the beach, she had them riding the fastest roller coasters, biggest water slides and attending baseball, football and soccer games. She passed her love of sports on to her children and grandchildren. She played golf as a hobby and was a member of the Women's Golf Association at the Atlanta Country Club and the Atlanta Women's Golf Association.
Preceding her in death were her only son, Duane (Chip) Reese, in 1972, and her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Duane Reese. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Rossi of Vinings, Georgia and Dana Weeks of Johns Creek, Georgia and her grandchildren, Andrew Rossi, Nathan Rossi, Amelia Rossi Lehmuth (Joseph), all of Atlanta and Hunter Weeks (Robbie) of Beverly Hills, Michigan. She was blessed with 6 great grandchildren, Olivianna, Arabella and Brynnleigh Rossi, Walker and Weston Weeks, and Silas Lehmuth.
A memorial service will be held November 15 at 11:00 at Roswell Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends at 10:00.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019