Eugene Brim
Mansfield - Eugene M. Brim, 98, of Mansfield passed away December 9, 2019.
He was born on January 14, 1921 in Latchie, Ohio to Lloyd and Hazel (Martin) Brim and he grew up on a farm near Prospect, Ohio. He was a World War II veteran and after his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he became a partner in Mansfield Radio and TV until he retired in 1986. Eugene was a former Master of the Mansfield Masonic Temple Venus Lodge #152. He loved airplanes and flew commercially for many of the local business owners in the Mansfield area. Eugene was also a member of the First United Methodist Church here in Mansfield.
Survivors include his wife Lawanda Brim, his son David (Margaret) Brim, step-children Julie Kilgore, Tony Rabquer (Kay Powell), Gerald Rabquer, Rose (Mike) Kandik, Jeanne (Jim) Beverly and Bill (Jodi) Rabquer.
Funeral services will be held 11am Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Mansfield First United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Proetti officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Worthington, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019