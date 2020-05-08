|
Eugene "Gene" Oxender
Mansfield - Eugene "Gene" B. Oxender, age 84, left this earthly life on May 7, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones when he lost his valiant battle with cancer at the Loveland Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Polk, Ohio on January 13th, 1936 to Marie and Marlowe Oxender.
Gene was a former Materials Manager for Therm-O-Disc, a subsidiary of Emerson Electric. A veteran, he was also a former member of the Madison Lions Club, Madison Schools Levy Committee, and the Therm-O-Disc Sportsman Club. He also served as a summer youth baseball coach for many years and served as the impetus behind a tradition which has annually financially benefitted youth shooting sports in Washington, County, Ohio.
He enjoyed world travelling with his wife Mary Rita (Marita) and traveled to Mexico, Canada, Aruba, Alaska, Hawaii, Italy, Ireland, Budapest, and Japan. His yard and flowers were known to be some of the most immaculate in his neighborhood and he took great pride in this. He was known as a helper to others on his street and neighborhood. Gene was also an avid fisherman and was always happy to be on the water.
Gene is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Marita Oxender of Mansfield, children Tim (Maria) of Loveland, Ohio, Tom (Teri) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Cindy of Marietta, Ohio and grandchildren Cecelia, Sam, Quinn, Jonathan and Nathan Oxender. He is survived by siblings Patricia Schenck of Lexington, Ohio and Marlene Schuler of Miami, Florida.
The family wishes to thank Oak Grove Manor, in Mansfield, Ohio, Loveland Nursing and Rehab in Loveland, Ohio and Hospice of Greater Cincinnati.
Friends may call Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Reduced occupancy guidelines will be followed, and we thank guests in advance for understanding. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 am in the funeral home with Deacon Allan Kopp speaking. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of Gene may be made to .
Published in the News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020