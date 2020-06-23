Eugene R. "Gene" Whitmer
Mansfield - Eugene R. "Gene" Whitmer, 94, passed June 22, 2020, Mansfield, OH. Gene was born July 1, 1925, Shawnee, OH to Goldie (nee Morgan) & John Whitmer. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mabel J. Whitmer (nee Hoops), by 4 children, Gloria George (Dennis), Sharon Smith (Allen), John Whitmer (Barbara) & Joy Miller (Raymond), 16 grandchildren,19 great grandchildren, a niece & 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Frank Whitmer & Wanda Seckman & a niece. Gene was a US Navy veteran of WWII, serving in the South Pacific. He earned an MA in Education from Ohio University & taught High School English. He also earned an MA in Theology from Winebrenner Seminary & pastored churches for 40 years. His pastorates included Lakeview, Nelsonville, Crestline, Lexington & Fulton, OH. Gene's hobbies included gardening, refinishing wood furniture, reading & writing. Visitation Sat., June 27, 12 noon until time of service at 1 PM at the Church of the Nazarene, 154 Clever Ln., Lexington, OH 44904. Interment following, in Lexington Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the mission fund of the church. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
