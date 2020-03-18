|
Eugene T. Thompson
Mansfield - Eugene T. Thompson , 91, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Center. He was born on March 14, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Josephine (Fike) Thompson.
Eugene married the love of his life, Louise Thompson, on March 11, 1950, having spent 65 wonderful years together. He worked as a supervisor for almost 50 years at Borden Dairy. Eugene had a loving heart and was known to be a wonderful family man. Over the years he cherished all the memories made with his wife and family. Eugene enjoyed taking his daily trip to McDonald's on Hanley Road for lunch everyday. He loved to watch Nascar racing and go hunting with his son-in-law, Skip.
Eugene is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Skip) Correll; two granddaughters, Tami Smith and Angie (Steve) Boyd; two step-grandsons, Mark (Angie) Correll and Jeff Correll; six great-grandchildren, Christopher Boyd, Andrew Boyd, Jackson Boyd, Julia Smith, Eilee Correll and Kaylin Correll; sister, Carol Ann (Richard) Shrader; and five brothers, Marvin Thompson, Richard (Geraldine) Thomspon, Ronald (Linda) Thompson, David (Karen) Thompson and Douglas (Darlene) Thompson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Louise; daughter, Barbara Jean Morrow; two sisters, Pearl Thompson and Geraldine Stiltner; and two brothers, Joseph Thompson Jr. and Donald Thompson.
Private services will be held for the family at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or American Diabetes Association.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020