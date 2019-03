Eugene Williams



Bucyrus - Eugene "Gene" W. Williams, 78, of Bucyrus passed away March 1, 2019 at Avita Bucyrus Hospital.



Born March 2, 1940 in Marion, he was the son of Eugene W. Williams, Sr. and Esther (Robbins) Williams. He married Ruth N. (Cashell) Williams on November 24, 1989 and she survives.



Gene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline and was a self-employed electrician. He was a life member of AMVETS 1979 in Galion.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Jeannine (Robert) Rucker of New Underwood, South Dakota, Guy Wayne (Tammy) Williams of Radnor and Eugene W. (Michel) Williams, III of Marengo; numerous stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; two great grandchildren and brother Michael (Sandra) Williams of LaRue.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister Evelyn M. Sparks.



The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday with pastor Diana Seaman officiating.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Eugene Williams, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary