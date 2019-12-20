Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Eula Bee Robey

Eula Bee Robey Obituary
Eula Bee Robey

Bellville - Eula Bee Robey passed away Friday, Dec 20, 2019 in Crystal Care Center in Mansfield. She was 87.

She was born June 18, 1932 in Van, WV to parents William Larry & Marjorie Alice (Rowe) Tate. After she graduated from Ontario High School, she married the love of her life, Raymond Robey.

Bee worked at Gorman Rupp for over 25 years on the assembly line. In younger years she worked as a hairdresser in Bellville. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, quilting, embroidery, decorating cakes, and more. She will be remembered for her big smile and cheerful attitude. Bee was a member of Laver Road Freewill Baptist Church in Mansfield.

She is survived by her son Ken (Della) Robey of Bellville; grandchildren Darren (Miranda) Robey and Cindy (Tim) Kirkpatrick; 3 great-grandsons; sister Delida Griffitts of Ontario; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Raymond Robey in 2018, twin sister Trula Ashley in 2006; and siblings Lela Shelton, Lola Craft, Willard Tate, and Clifton Tate.

The Robey family will receive friends Monday, Dec 23, 2019 from 1-2 PM in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home with a funeral service at 2 PM officiated by Pastor Mark Bailey. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bee's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
