Eulalah Swank
Eulalah Swank

Fredericktown - Eulalah (Euke) Swank, age 102, of Fredericktown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Country Club Care Center. She was born on January 24, 1918 in Richland County, Ohio. Euke was employed as a press operator for General Industries in Bellville, Ohio.

Euke was an active member of the Owl Creek Church of the Brethren, Colonial City Moose Lodge and Fredericktown Senior Citizens. She liked playing cards and belonged to the Senior Citizens Card Club. Euke was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

She is survived by her children; Susan (Ronald) Algire of Fredericktown and John H. Koser; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Euke was preceded in death by her father, Charles S. Tucker; her mother and stepfather, Rhea (Hess) and Howard Wirick; her husband, John D. Swank (1998); a son, William Gary "Bill" Koser; a brother, Clarence "Moe" Wirick; grandson, Jonathan Koser and stepdaughter, Kathy Swank Tier.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Owl Creek Church of the Brethren where friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Charles Barnhill will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Owl Creek Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Owl Creek Church of the Brethren.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder Funeral Home of Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Eulalah (Euke) Swank.






Published in News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Fredericktown Chapel
33 East College St
Fredericktown, OH 43019
(740) 694-4006
