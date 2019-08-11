|
Eunice Nethery
Mansfield - Eunice Nethery was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on August 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ray Nethery and beloved mother of five daughters: Victoria Nethery, Jennifer Calori, Elizabeth Feia (Tom), Katherine Gardner (Bob), and Jacqueline Nethery. She was grandmother to David Gardner, Anna Gardner Weberling, Nick Gardner, Devin Calori, Ali Calori, Jacob Feia, Grace Feia, Kera Gardner, Amy Gardner, Danny Gardner, Justice Gardner, and Braylon Gardner. Her mother and father, Mildred and Silas Rees, and sister, Gwen Chapman, preceded her to heaven.
Eunice was born in 1927 in New Jersey to Irish and Welsh parents. At nine years old, she moved to Bangor, North Wales, with her family. After World War II, her family returned to the United States where Eunice worked in New York City before going to college. She attended Bob Jones University and received both a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Interpretive Speech. At the university, she taught American Literature and was an accomplished Shakespearean actress.
After marrying Ray Nethery in 1954, she and Ray joined the ministry of Campus Crusade for Christ, an organization which is thriving today. Their work took them to U.C.L.A., The University of Minnesota, and then on to Arrowhead Springs, California, where Ray became the Asian and Middle East Director for Campus Crusade. Eunice was an inspiring public speaker and a mentor to many. In 1969, she and Ray and their five daughters moved to Mansfield, Ohio, to help start Grace Haven, a ministry center where college students could live in Christian community, work, and study.
Through the years, she has touched the hearts of countless people with her compassion, wisdom, and tremendous gift of listening. As a leader and friend, she affected many lives for the better. Always interested in others, she saw the very best in people giving encouragement and empathy, hope and comfort, to all who came across her path. Her church family at Grace Fellowship had in her a woman of great Christian service. She always had her eye on those who were suffering, lonely, or simply needed to be acknowledged. Many treasured her friendship and looked upon her as a second mother and mentor.
Eunice's sense of curiosity opened the door of the world to her. She had an adventurous spirit. She loved to travel with family and on her own. She was a voracious reader, forward thinking, and a champion and advocate of women. She knew how to save money and live on a shoestring, but her life was rich beyond measure. She was cultured while being down-to-earth, she was simple and a lover of beauty, humble and brilliant.
Eunice always said that motherhood was the richest, most meaningful, and most fun work of her life. Through her love of literature, music, art, and all things Welsh and Irish, she brought richness to the lives of her daughters. She read aloud the classics and paid her children to memorize poetry. She took her children traveling across Europe to experience art, culture, and history. She cheered them on in all their endeavors whether academics, sports, careers, or parenting. And she was always their greatest supporter and confidante, giving wise counsel and unconditional love.
She was committed to encouraging and affirming the young people in her life, especially her grandchildren. She helped homeschool some of them, celebrated their graduations, taught them poetry, cheered for them at their sporting events, and attended their music, dance, and theater performances. She was interested in all their endeavors and proud of them.
During their 65 years of marriage, Eunice and Ray served the Lord, their community, and their family touching the lives of many.
Please join us to celebrate this extraordinary woman's life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2pm at Grace Fellowship Church, 365 Straub Road East, Mansfield, Ohio.
