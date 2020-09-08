Eva A Pahl
Sycamore - Eva A. Pahl, 82, also known as Mommom, of Sycamore and formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:38 a.m. at OSU Medical Center, Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Born in Carey on January 18, 1938 she was the daughter of the late George M. and B. Oleta (Dible) Burks . She married Gerald W. Pahl on March 1, 1957 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carey. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2015.
Eva is survived by 5 children, Jeff (Sheila) Pahl, Union, KY, Donn (Christy) Pahl, Sycamore, Doug Pahl, Pataskala, Sandy (Thom) Weber, Lexington, Jack (Brenda) Pahl, Cedarville, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 10 siblings: Carl Burks of Tiffin, Floy "Sissy" Swerlein of Carey, Owen (Phyllis) Burks of Tiffin, Clyde (Romaine) Burks of Sycamore, Lois (Jerry) Wolber of Ada, Virginia (Ed) Berberick of Carey, Mary Latham of Decatur, IN, Helen (Mike) Jinks of Ft. Wayne, IN, Paul (Lynn) Burks of Upper Sandusky and Fred Burks of Sycamore; and a sister in-law, Carol Burks of Sycamore.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Burks.
Eva was a 1955 graduate of McCutchenville High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a homemaker and worked beside her husband as the office manager of Pahl Engineering in Mansfield.
Her faith in Christ was very important and was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield for many years.
Eva took great pride in being the Judge's Chairperson for the Miss Ohio Scholarship pageant for many years. She was an avid reader and professional shopper.
Eva was a fairy tale grandmother who loved telling stories and spoiling her grandchildren. She was also the family counselor. Everyone came to Mommom, as she was known by her entire family, for advice, love and a hug.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey with Rev. Paul Larson officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and sent to Stombaugh~Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316.
