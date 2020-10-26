Eva Georgia (Bogantz) Groff
Mansfield - Heaven gained an angel on Friday, October 23, 2020, when beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Eva Georgia Groff, met her eternal reward.
Eva was born May 26, 1929 to George Wilhelm Maxmillion Bogantz, III and Eva (Pasheilich) Bogantz. She was the youngest of 10 children and the last to join her siblings in heaven. She graduated from Springfield Township High School (Ontario High School) in 1948. After graduation, she was employed at the Tappan Stove Company and Lumberman's Insurance Company and was briefly married to Gerald Crawford, with whom she had one child, Rebecca (William) Cromberg.
On January 14, 1950, Eva married James Frederick Groff, her "Jamie", with whom she shared 46 wonderful years and gave birth to six children: Christopher (Michele Stimson), Jonathan (DeAntha Crider), Timothy (Veronica Carpenter), David (Cheryl Davis), Daniel (Edna Macapagal), and Sheryl (Michael Miranda). She greatly enjoyed being surrounded by all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren - Peter Cromberg, James Cromberg (Krysta, Trinity, Alyssa, Aliyah), Derek Groff (Rebecca Cohen Groff - Isabella, Alexander), Bryan Groff (Lisa Sears - Benjamin), Jonathan Groff, II (Erin Wilkenson Groff - Evalyn, Benjamin), Stacy Groff Brunk Clow (Emily Brunk and Braxton, Kinley), Timothy Groff, II (Wendy Courser Groff - Baylee, Nathan, Claire, Bryn), Melissa Groff Weiler (Sam Weiler - Kennedy, Paige, Emerson), Alana Groff Grabovitch (Aaron Grabovitch - Alivia, Avalyn, Archer, Alexander), Elise Groff Boddeker (Dylan Boddeker - Henry), Grant Groff (Alexandra Reese), Danny Groff and Icy, Breyanna Groff, Beau James Groff, Anastasia Groff and Troy, Kenney Thompson and dear family friend, Linda Gloriosa.
Eva was a devoted mother to all of her children and an inspired homemaker. When not spending time with family, she enjoyed doing crafts and jigsaw puzzles, cooking and baking, and was a voracious reader. When her children were young, she was very active in their education at Mifflin Elementary School, as a room mother/teacher's aide and participated in the PTO and Mother's Club for many years. She was a Brownie Troup leader for a time, as well. Eva loved to play golf and enjoyed meeting with her book club friends. She and her husband, James, were among the first members of St. Timothy Lutheran Church and Eva attended services there for over 60 years until the recent decline in her health. Eva was strong in her faith and was the church secretary for several years, served on the Mutual Ministry and Evangelism Committees and was elected to church council a number of times. Eva was known for her lovely voice and sang soprano in the church choir for several decades and played the handbells.
In addition to her husband, Eva was preceded in death by her parents - George and Eva Bogantz, her siblings, - Anna (William) Stone, Katherine (Conrad) Leitenberger, Pauline (Frank) Beymer, Florence (Joseph) Kaufman, George (Margaret Gage) Bogantz, Robert (Mary Cianci) Bogantz, William (Eline Durieux) Bogantz, Walter (Betty Conrad) Bogantz, and Herman (Anna Knapp) Bogantz.
Eva will be dearly missed by her beloved family and all who had the joy of knowing her.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the funeral home with Chaplain Diana Barr officiating. Burial will follow in Windsor Park Cemetery.
Family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for all of their support during this time.
