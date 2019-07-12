|
Eva Marie Hazlett
Mansfield - Eva Marie Hazlett, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born September 4, 1927, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mary (Metzger) Wentz.
She had a great sense of humor and a smile to match. Eva was generous with her time and talents and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lucas. She was a true prayer warrior, praying for everyone who had a need. Eva retired from Mansfield General Hospital where she was a receptionist and switchboard operator. She appreciated the beauty of nature God gave to us and enjoyed gardening, camping and being near the water. She loved listening to music and found much joy in the various genres of music throughout the years. Eva loved her grand babies and great-grand babies immensely.
Eva is survived by a daughter, Lois (Steven) Stemple; two granddaughters, Heather (Anthony) Shelton and Trish (Rick) Gruver; seven great-grandchildren, Raygan Gruver, Trevor Gray, Hunter Gray, Kimberly Shelton, Kayla Shelton, Kristen (Javin) Samiliano and Colton Shelton; and two great-great grandchildren, Harmen and Kodah Samiliano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Hazlett; son, Allan Hazlett; and brother, Robert Wentz.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Dr. David Aune will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County in honor of Eva's love of animals.
Published in the News Journal on July 12, 2019