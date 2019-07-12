Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Hazlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Marie Hazlett


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Marie Hazlett Obituary
Eva Marie Hazlett

Mansfield - Eva Marie Hazlett, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born September 4, 1927, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mary (Metzger) Wentz.

She had a great sense of humor and a smile to match. Eva was generous with her time and talents and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lucas. She was a true prayer warrior, praying for everyone who had a need. Eva retired from Mansfield General Hospital where she was a receptionist and switchboard operator. She appreciated the beauty of nature God gave to us and enjoyed gardening, camping and being near the water. She loved listening to music and found much joy in the various genres of music throughout the years. Eva loved her grand babies and great-grand babies immensely.

Eva is survived by a daughter, Lois (Steven) Stemple; two granddaughters, Heather (Anthony) Shelton and Trish (Rick) Gruver; seven great-grandchildren, Raygan Gruver, Trevor Gray, Hunter Gray, Kimberly Shelton, Kayla Shelton, Kristen (Javin) Samiliano and Colton Shelton; and two great-great grandchildren, Harmen and Kodah Samiliano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Hazlett; son, Allan Hazlett; and brother, Robert Wentz.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Dr. David Aune will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County in honor of Eva's love of animals.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now